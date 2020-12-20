Breaking News
How Police, Army saved 80 Katsina Islamiya students from kidnappers

On 7:03 pmIn Newsby
Katsina Islamiya

…many bandits killed, 4 women freed

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Katsina have foiled an attempt to kidnap 80 students of an Isamiya ( Muslim) school in Funtua.

ASP Gambo Isa,the PPRO told the BBC that the bandits had earlier kidnapped 4 women in Dan Baure village in the area.

“On their way, they came across the Islamiya students who were returning from a Maulud celebration,” he said.

He said the 80 students were attending Hizburahin Islamiya at Mahuta, and had witnessed the Maulud celebration at Unguwan Alkasim in Dandume.

He said apart from the 4 women,the bandits were also moving with 12 rustled cows.

He explained that immediately some people alerted the Police, they and the soldiers, together with the vigilante, confronted the bandits in a tough fight.

He said although they could not ascertain the number of the bandits, many amongst them were killed but no death was recorded on the part of the security agents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

