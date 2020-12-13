How Oshiomhole taught me politics – Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

EDO state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu yesterday said he has not issues with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole acknowledging that he taught him whatever he has achieved in politics.

Shaibu spoke at a thanksgiving service held at St Philip Catholic Church, Jattu, Etsako West local government area to mark the victory of his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election and the successes in his political career.

He said for the first time in the history of election in the state, members of both the PDP and the APC worked to give them victory.

He said “Adams Oshiomhole taught me all I know now politically. He made me stand my ground and helped us end godfatherism. I have no quarrel with Adams Oshiomhole”, he declared.

According to him, “We have a Governor who is selfless. He doesn’t think about himself but about the State and about the next generation. Obaseki is indeed a selfless Governor.

“We have restored justice for the less privileged in the society and our biggest goal towards the poor is to improve their prospects and productivity. We must all join hands together to build a virtuous society. We must not let go of our moral code of discipline society”, he urged.

On the security situation in Edo State, the Deputy Governor said the State Government is on top of the game.

“We are making efforts to make sure that all Edo Indigenes are able to Celebrate Christmas peacefully without fear of insecurity,” he promised.

