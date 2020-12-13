How Oshiomhole taught me politics – Shaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu
EDO state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu yesterday said he has not issues with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole acknowledging that he taught him whatever he has achieved in politics.
According to him, “We have a Governor who is selfless. He doesn’t think about himself but about the State and about the next generation. Obaseki is indeed a selfless Governor.
“We have restored justice for the less privileged in the society and our biggest goal towards the poor is to improve their prospects and productivity. We must all join hands together to build a virtuous society. We must not let go of our moral code of discipline society”, he urged.
On the security situation in Edo State, the Deputy Governor said the State Government is on top of the game.