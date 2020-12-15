How Nigeria’ll attain universal health coverage, NHIS boss, Sambo

Kindly Share This Story:

Says agency working to remove bottleneck impeding its progress

By Joseph Erunke

EXECUTIVE Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo has listed effective framework for coordination, integration, and harmonization of efforts of all stakeholders in the health insurance space as requirements needed for Nigeria to attain universal health coverage.

This was as he said the NHIS had become a peaceful organisation, adding that most of the operational, financial, and administrative bottlenecks were fast being resolved as well as innovative strategies being introduced with a view to repositioning it for better efficiency.

Speaking, Tuesday, at an event tagged “Health Insurance Under One Roof Document Validation Meeting” in Abuja, Prof. Sambo particularly explained that the requirements for the attainment of universal health coverage were the ” basis of the concept of Health Insurance Under One Roof (HIUOR.

“Now we have a new result-oriented NHIS, ready to reposition the health insurance ecosystem to focus on the collective drive towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage, UHC.

“The three-point rebranding agenda is anchored on restoring a value system that will transform NHIS into a credible result-driven organization, engendering transparency and accountability in the entire operations of the Scheme, and accelerating the drive towards achieving universal access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians,” he said.

He added: “Notable among these reforms efforts are: the strengthening the NHIS State Offices, recovery of NHIS trapped funds, reforming the financial management system of the organization, restoring the confidence of stakeholders and automating NHIS business processes.”

He explained that the “Health Insurance Under One Roof was widely discussed at a three-day workshop was held at the Goshen City, Nasarawa State, attended by participants from State Health Insurance /Contributory Agencies across the nation, the National Health Insurance Scheme, Development Partners, and Civil Society Organizations among other stakeholders.

“At the end of the three-day retreat, some resolutions were reached among which was the setting up of a Technical Committee to drive the process for the production and adoption of a policy document with clear monitoring and evaluation framework.”

He thanked the “World Health Organization who provided valuable technical support to the Committee through a consultant and is also supporting this event. After a series of meetings and deliberations, we now have a draft policy document for Health Insurance Under One Roof (HIUOR).”

