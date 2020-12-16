Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria fast rising Afro-Beat artiste, Ideh Goodluck, professionally known as Lifash has given an insight into how his love for the art evolved and made him preferred musician lovers of the genre.

Lifash, who disclosed that he started the art as a child, added that his love for the art evolved having grown up listening to classic songs from the Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti popularly called Fela and international pop star, Justin Bieber.

The Delta State-born singer disclosed how the talent in him came to limelight in a statement yesterday made available to newsmen by his team.

After the love for music evolved, Lifash, currently busy with some music works, further revealed that he decided to delve fully into the music industry to make an impact on youth.

He added that his music was also designed to boost youths morale towards achieving their dreams irrespective of the challenges that might come before them.

According to him, my surroundings and the people I meet daily were my daily motivation and has continued to keep me going in the industry.

While adding that music had often been a getaway for him while growing up, Lifash stressed that his entrance into the industry was to give the public quality songs coupled with motivational messages that would be worthy of listening.

He said, “I don’t want to be known as just an ordinary artiste, I want to be known for the number of impactful songs that will stand the test of time; People want to party but in doing so, a message needs to be passed across”.

It would be recalled that the artiste, a graduate of Ogiendo primary school and basic high school in Jeddo, released his first single titled ‘Life ” in 2010.

