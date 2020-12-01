How Jessie Lee Ward overcame professional obstacles to achieve success

Kindly Share This Story:

When Jessie Lee Ward talks about what inspired her to get into the network marketing industry, she sums it up to one simple thing: need. “I needed $300 a month to pay for my rent, it was really for nothing more,” she says. “It turned into a huge animal of its own but at first it wasn’t about anything more than survival.”

Her success has not been without challenges. “In 2017 I was in a huge storm,” Jessie admits. “I went through a divorce, major betrayals, a termination, two lawsuits, and losing essentially every friend I had. Getting through that and not letting it defeat me was a tremendous part of my success.”

It’s all a part of her never say die mentality. “Mindset is everything. The mindset to start, the mindset to continue, the mindset to grow, the mindset to change, the mindset to have more grit than you ever have quit. Nearly everything runs through having a powerful mindset in who you want to be and who you want to become.”

All that turbulence has become a side-note to her success in recent years. “I have built 3 multi-million dollar monthly businesses online in the last 9 years without any paid advertising,” Jessie points out. “I grew up in a small town in Maryland in poverty and have changed the legacy of my entire family from a decision to go toward entrepreneurship.”

Diversity is an important thing to her and it is reflected in how she approaches work. “I have several businesses. I am a leader in a network marketing company, I own a hair salon, I trade money, I own part of a construction company, a CBD company, and more.”

Plans to extend her influence are also in full flow. “I am forever growing,” she carefully points out. “I want to continue to impact the world. I have been utilizing a ton of social media to make that happen. My podcast in general is approaching 1 million downloads with no signs of slowing down.”

