How hoodlums sacked Ondo monarch, wife, others over land dispute

Monarch scales fence to escape being shot

We’ve intervened, says Police

By Dayo Johnson

THE crisis over a land dispute between Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State deepened as hoodlums sacked the traditional ruler of Ode, the Ajagunode of Ode, Oba Sunday Boboye and his family members from the palace.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums stormed the palace at about 12 am brandishing dangerous weapons.

The monarch reportedly escaped with his wife, Olori Adebimpe and other family members by scaling the palace fence.

An eyewitness, Agbebi Ayodele told newsmen that the hoodlums were sponsored to kill the monarch following a land dispute between Ode and Isinnigbo community.

Ayodele alleged that the hoodlums were acting the scripts of some leaders in Isinigbo community over the court verdict which favoured Oba Boboye.

He said: “They shot sporadically for several hours until the police came around 3 am. We could not sleep as fear gripped the entire community.”

Narrating his ordeal, Oba Boboye said that he escaped death by the whiskers as the hoodlums were sent to terminate his life.

The monarch said: “About 10 hoodlums invaded the palace at about 12 am with dangerous weapons shouting: where is the monarch?

“You will recall that they had destroyed the palace last week. We relocated to a new palace after normalcy returned only for the hoodlums to invade the new palace Monday night.

“I had to scale the fence of the palace with my two Oloris and members of my family. I am left with the only cloth on me. They have burnt all my properties including my vehicle which was purchased three months ago.

“This is the fifth time I will be attacked since the land dispute started after the court judgement favoured me.

“I got the court judgement in 2017 and started its execution in 2019 and the people of Isinigbo have not appealed the judgement to date.

“I have petitioned the state government, the security agencies, yet these hoodlums keep attacking me in the palace. I want the government to save my life and that of my family members.”

Oba Boboye said that at a peace meeting recently held, both communities agreed that owners of developed land, within Isinigbo land, which falls within the layout shall pay N100, 000 to the Sao family of Igboba community in acknowledgement of their entitlement to the land.

He noted that owners of undeveloped land within the layout shall pay to Sao family of Igoba community the sum of N150,000 in acknowledgement of their entitlement to the adjudged land

The monarch said all signposts erected at Ode-Igoba community with the inscription ‘Welcome to Isinigbo’ shall be changed to ‘This way to Isinigbo.’

The agreement was signed by the Elemo of Isinigbo, Chief Samson Ajayi; the Sao of Igoba, Chief Abel Omorege; head of Sao family, Prince Adebo, the leader of Isinigbo, Oba Boboye, the Ajagunode of Ode amongst others.

When contacted, the Oluomo of Isinigbo, Oluwole Kareem said last week’s protest by youths was against the continued demolition of their buildings by the monarch.

Oluwole said they were surprised when a case the Isinigbo community had won in court in 2012 was again instituted in another court by Boboye and he secured judgment.

According to him, they have existed on that contentious land for the past 800 years and wondered why the monarch would want to annex their inheritance.

Oluwole alleged that over 150 houses have been demolished under the guise of executing a court verdict by the monarch.

We’ve intervened, say Police

Reacting to the crisis, the spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Tee Leo-Ikoro confirmed that the police are on top of the crisis.

Ikoro added that the Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami had met with warring parties to resolve the land dispute.

He said that police detectives have been deployed police detectives to the troubled communities to maintain peace.

