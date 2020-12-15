How Gogo Bethke became the Social Media Queen of Real Estate

Kindly Share This Story:

Today, Gogo Bethke is known as the social media queen of real estate. Recently voted number one in the state of Michigan and also in Detroit by PropertySpark, she is passionate about sharing her knowledge with other realtors and business owners.

Having built her business from the ground up, Gogo emphasizes the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities one has been given. She says, “You can do whatever you want in this country. In Romania, it matters how much money you have, it matters who your parents are, it matters who you know.”

She continues, “Here, it doesn’t. It doesn’t matter what nationality you are or if you’re a man or a woman. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor. It doesn’t matter. Everybody’s equal and you have the same playing field.”

Gogo has partnered with over 300 agents, teams, and brokerages nationwide and internationally throughout her career, and she has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon. Through public speaking on an international level, continuing to connect with her more than 70,000 social media followers, and the addition of her online course, Gogo’s Bootcamp, she plans to continue setting an example for others who hope to achieve the “American Dream”.

“I came to the U.S. in 2003 by myself,” she notes. “I left my whole family… parents, sister, uncles, cousins, everybody back home. My ultimate motivation is the American Dream; I want to prove to my family that it was worth it.”

Although many were initially put off by her methods, Gogo’s success is indication that social media is an integral part of the industry. She says, “At first people were making fun of me, like ‘Are you seriously going to take another selfie?’. But I always knew that, yes, these pictures are going to pay the bills one day.”

She notes, “I have never bought a lead. Never. All my leads come to me organically. All of my transactions in my career came organically. #teamgogo has over 300 agents and this growth has put me in the Top 5 in the company when it comes to growth. Over 111 agents joined eXp Realty with #teamgogo and the cool part is that about 95 of them I have never met. That’s the power of social media.”

