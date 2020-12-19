Breaking News
How fire razed female hostels in Zamfara College of Education on Thursday

22years after, Research Council remembers victims of Jesse Fire DisasterA fire outbreak at the Zamfara State College of Education, Maru, has razed a female hostel in the school, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has learnt.

Registrar of the college, Dr. Abdullahi Haruna told  NAN in Gusau on Saturday, that the fire incident occurred last Thursday, while one of the students was cooking food over a kerosene stove.

He said that a block of female hostels comprising 20 rooms was completely destroyed by the fire.

“Students’ items comprising clothes, documents, bedding materials and other valuable items, worth millions of naira, were also lost to the fire.

“We thank God that no loss of lives or casualties were recorded, the school management has provided relief materials to the students,” the Registrar explained.

He appealed to the students to remain calm and consider the incident as act of God, while calling on governments at all levels to assist the students that were affected by the fire incident.

The registrar dismissed the suggestion that some unknown gunmen were responsible for setting the hostel on fire, describing the information  as the work of mischief makers that should be disregarded by the public. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

