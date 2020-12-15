How abandoned SIM card used by girlfriend led to arrest of suspected kidnapper

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

MAGDALINE Edem, a twenty-three years old girl who used a sim card she found in her boyfriend Charles Akpan’s house to make a call has led to her arrest and boyfriend, who is alleged to be a kidnapper.

Magdaline who was paraded alongside thirteen others said she had a phone without a sim and decided to use one of the sims she found in the man’s house to make a call which incidentally is being tracked for armed robbery and kidnapping.

“I just met him two weeks ago and when I visited him, I saw some sim cards and used one of them to make a call and soon after the call soldiers stormed our house and arrested me and Kelvin”.

The armed robbers who were paraded on Monday afternoon at 82 Brigade Calabar by Major Samuel Peluola, the Officer in charge of Military Police in the Brigade on behalf of the Commanding Officer Brigadier General Aminu Abdulahi said the suspects were arrested in various parts of the city on allegation of armed robbery and kidnapping.

He gave the names of the suspects as Charles Akpan Sunday, Azeez Lasisi, Kelvin Bassey, Gabriel Okon, Christopher Edem, Freedom Umoh, Etim Bassey, Effiong Inyang Saviour David, Benjamin Daniel, Isaac Udoh, Augustine Imeh, Jeremiah Archibong.

He said five of the suspects were nabbed following a tip-off by the owner of one hotel along MCC Road in Calabar. “The owner of the hotel at about 11pm heard a loud scream in one of the rooms given to one of guests for a birthday party and when he got there he saw blood stains and cutlasses prompting him to report to Operation Akpaku who arrested the robbers”.

He said two other suspects, Effiong Inyang and Saviour David were arrested 7th December 2020 while returning from a shrine at Adiabo “At about 1800 hours during a stop and search by Operation Akpaku, a search was conducted on them and assorted charms were found in their possession”.

He said all the suspects have confessed to their crime and are being handed over to the police and would be made to appear in court soon.

