Housemates Technologies launches App to solve housing deficits in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Forbes Digital Startup Accelerator nominee and The Chief Executive Officer, Housemates Technologies Limited, Abise Samuel Ebiminiwei has launched a real estate platform called Housemates App in order to solve the 17 million housing deficit in the country.

A Fashionpreneur cum Techpreneur cited a recent report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that there is a present deficit of over 17 million houses in Nigeria, and this requires about 700,000 new houses to be built yearly, compared to the less than 100,000 houses that are being constructed yearly.

Abise, who is popularly known as Ebi Stones, made this known through an official statement issued to newsmen recently in Lagos.

Ebiminiwei revealed that the idea of the App was borne out of the demand for 21st century solution to accommodation issues across industrial capitals in the country.

“At first, I saw Housemates App as an avenue to solving my personal problem not until I met several Nigerians seeking a 21st Century Solution to accommodation in most industrial capitals.

“Housemates App is not just the Househares platform but rather an accommodation Solution Platform, proffering Comprehensive solution with core benefits, Actually products and Augmented Products to millions of users locally and internationally.

“The 17million housing deficit is an implication of lack of affordable housing. The implications of this very high housing deficit is that tenants in rented apartments pay as high as 60% of their average disposable income far higher than the 20-30% recommended by the United Nation.

“With an innovation like Housemates Technologies LTD “Housemates App”, a multifunctional accommodation solution platform created to provide users with;

single let (individual or couple or family.), shared accommodations, Access to Rent Loans and Next Rent Savings Plan” He said.

While explaining the importance of the platform, The Techpreneur said that the App affords users the opportunity to monetize their spare rooms, slash rental cost, increase savings and reduce transportation.

The assured that with the level of technological advancement across countries of the world the App will bring comprehensive disruption into the Nigerian housing industry.

READ ALSO:

“With Housemates App, users will not just monetize their spare rooms, slash rental cost, increase Savings, reduce transportation cost and time spent in traffic but start their journey towards independence and taking responsibility excellently.

“It is evident that the level of comprehensive disruption this innovation will bring into Nigerians Housing History.

“One of the greatest benefits of technology is convenience. We can now shop while sitting at home in our underwear, while driving, or anywhere else we choose.

“Information is just a click away. People have instant access to everything they could possibly want to know.

“Businesses can reach potential customers around the globe, no matter how big or small their operation is.

“Honestly, looking at the life cycle of Technology in Nigeria. I believe Nigeria is still at the introduction stage of technology.

“Irrespective of the current situation of the country, Technology is one skill that has kept Nigerian youths above the expectations of her Government and several Agencies.

“Even the most capital intensive industry in the world Oil and Gas), can be disrespected in less than an hour by the power of technology.

“I am a product of the growing power of technology and I can tell any successful Nigerian youth today can testify to the benefit of technology on her business and career at large” He said.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: