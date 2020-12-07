House caucus’ call for Buhari’s impeachment, constitutional ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the call by its House of Representatives caucus asking Nigerians to direct their representatives, across party lines, to commence impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari is constitutional and democratic.

This is as party stated that the call is a direct reflection of the mood and desires of the Nigerian people, “given President Buhari’s manifest failure in all spheres of governance and particularly in failing to provide an effective leadership that can guarantee the security of our nation and rescue our economy, which has collapsed in his hands”.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that it had always called on lawmakers “in the House of Representatives and the Senate, irrespective of political affiliations, to stand on the side of the people by deploying the legislative instruments provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to rescue the ship of state.”

The statement further read: “The Buhari administration had already accepted failure as reflected in the declaration by one of its officials, that the nation is now at the mercy of bandits and terrorists, a development that signals that is has outlived its usefulness.

“President Buhari is elected by the people; his stay in office is also dependent on the people as vested on them by the constitution, through their elected representatives in the National Assembly.

“The PDP, therefore, urges Nigerians to eschew all primordial sentiments and stand for the nation at this critical time.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

