Hotbillz drops his awaiting EP titled Gift Of Life

The Lagos raised singer, songwriter, dancer, fashionista and founder of Hotbillz Empire, Ebuka Matthew Igbokwe popularly known as Hotbillz is ready to change the Nigerian music scene with his highgrade Afropop-spiced rhythm.

His professionalism and passion for music have showcased him to veterans of the art with a lot of hit songs to his name.

After the release of Hotbillz’s love song with Marowz “Quintessa” which is mashed up with a catchy lyric video, He is fixed on consistently servicing his fans with nutritious sounds.

The Covid19 pandemic/#Endsars which took a tough kick on the creative industry can not stop the resilient spirit of Hotbillz as he showed more creative stability on this dope EP “Gift Of Life”.

It is no hype when i say this EP will blow your mind.

