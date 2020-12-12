Hoodlums kill ex-NASS member, another in Oyo

By Olayinka Ajayi
After some weeks of reprieve, hoodlums have again unleashed terror on a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Fatai Aborode and a security guard, Semiu in different parts of Oyo State.
The statement further said that “Effort is on to arrest the fleeing assailants.
Further details revealed that the lawmaker was waylaid by suspected kidnappers at a nearby village in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.
ALSO READ: Police begin investigations into Dapo Ojora’s death
Aborode and his manager were said to have been attacked but the manager narrowly escaped death.
Aborode was House of Representatives on the platform of Accord in 2015 but recently defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to community security guards, the hoodlums could have caused more harm if they had not been resisted.
Residents said they woke up on Saturday to discover the corpse of the security man at the wheel alignment section in the filling station.
Vanguard gathered that stick with bloodstains was found close to the corpse.