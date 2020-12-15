Honour Councilorship rotational arrangement, Isheagu Youths urge Aniocha South PDP leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

…Call On Okowa To Prevail On Aniocha PDP Leaders

Youths of Isheagu Community in Aniocha South Local Government of Delta State, on Tuesday, asked the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to uphold the councilorship rotational arrangement in Isheagu Ward 9, in the interest of fairness and equity.

They specifically called on the Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, to prevail on the leaders to ensure that Umuoma quarters does not loose out of the rotational arrangement.

Speaking on behalf of the youths at the end of a peaceful protest within the community, the council secretariat in Ogwashi-Uku and PDP secretariat, the Youth Leader of Umuoma quarters, Comrade Eyeneke Kashie, said it would be unfair if Umuoma Quarters is not allowed to produce the next councillor, observing that it was their turn based on the rotational arrangement.

He said: “ Isheagu Community is made up of six quarters Umuonichi, Ogbeonishe, Ogbetiti, Isikiti, Umuoma and Umueze. Based on the rotational arrangement, Umuonichi had had their turn, Ike Nwabuoke; Ogbeonishe (Onyeka Nwangi); Ogbetiti (Rotimi); Isikiti (Ugo) who is the current councillor.

“ Now, Isikiti want to produce the next councillor thereby depriving Umuoma of their turn. It is on this ground, we are calling on the governor to come to our aid by ensuring that we the people of Umuoma are not denied our turn. Let the rotational arrangement be obeyed by all quarters.

“ The other four quarters have had their turns and now it is the turn of Umuoma to produce the next councillor. It will be unfair to deny us what is due to us. We believe in the ability of Governor Okowa to uphold the truth because he is a man of truth. Also, our PDP leaders should ensure that we serve our turn.”

Kindly Share This Story: