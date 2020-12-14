HoneyGlow Beauty World boss, Oyindamola breaks new ground, gets NAFDAC approval

Kindly Share This Story:

Happiness is a state of consciousness which proceeds from the achievement of one’s values and the fact of achieving a goal towards which one has worked for many years, is also the satisfaction that lies in the effort to the victory.

Then there is no gainsaying that the beautiful and hardworking Oyindamola Abiona is right now in the moment of joy and fulfillment of what God has done for her over the years of her existence.

Industrious and very meticulous Oyindamola is reveling in the euphoria of her acceptance and endorsement by NAFDAC which now makes her and her Honey Glow Beauty World brand, the top of the level in that therapy industry.

The authority regulating her industry recently approved production of her self-made beauty products for large consumer, under the stable of her Honey Glow Beauty world.

This enterprising and business tycoon, Oyindamola started her beauty business in 2015 and with hardwork and consistent it has turned to be one of her biggest investments growing from strength to strength in the center of excellence state.

To boot, Oyindamola Abiona has been honored in many quarters as the Best Skincare Therapist in town and she has continue working her brand to next level as she aspires to be the best skincare in organics products in the country.

This beautician with magic wands, Oyindamola, a native of Ondo State but grow-up in Lagos, Agege to be precisely, is married and blessed with children, still remain of one is a hard-working woman who still does a lot of research on skin care and still learns organic skincare to improve her knowledge of the business.

