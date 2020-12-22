HERO OF THE MONTH: How Idris Omezia saved accident victim from the claws of death

Kindly Share This Story:

The year 2020 has been everything unpleasant to most people, but on Sunday, 20 December 2020, a passerby, Idris Omezia, practically wrestled death to save a dying man in Ogun State.

He took a bold step from a crowd of sympathetic and somewhat helpless onlookers to rescue a man, soaked in blood and battling for his life with a faint cry for help.

VanguardLive, in its maiden edition of HERO OF THE MONTH, interacted with Omezia on the experience and it was all emotional.

You know someone who has done something outstanding in the course of the month, please reach out to Vanguard and we will be there to take their story.

Yesterday, as at 08:00am-09:00am, I left the residence of a family member and something pathetic happened when I was about getting home.

I was on a street closer to the junction when I suddenly heard a heavy sound. I ran towards the junction in few seconds and saw people… — Son of Kogi (@PoetIdris_) December 21, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria

