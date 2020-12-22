Breaking News
HERO OF THE MONTH: How Idris Omezia saved accident victim from the claws of death

The year 2020 has been everything unpleasant to most people, but on Sunday, 20 December 2020, a passerby, Idris Omezia, practically wrestled death to save a dying man in Ogun State.

He took a bold step from a crowd of sympathetic and somewhat helpless onlookers to rescue a man, soaked in blood and battling for his life with a faint cry for help.

VanguardLive, in its maiden edition of HERO OF THE MONTH, interacted with Omezia on the experience and it was all emotional.

