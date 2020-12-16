Herdsmen attack medical doctor in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

A medical doctor with Monaya Hospital, Ogoja in the northern part of Cross River State has reportedly been attacked by Fulani herdsmen.

The doctor who gave his name as Njoku said he narrowly escaped being abducted by two herdsmen on Tuesday night shortly after he arrived home from work.

“I left the hospital about 8.00 pm to my house and as I alighted from the car two Fulani men with pistols emerged from the bush close to my house and ordered me to lie down”.

He said he asked them what was the problem, they then asked him to follow them to the bush to see their leader.

“At that point it occurred to me that I will not come back alive so I jumped on the one behind me and began to wrestle with him”.

The medical doctor narrated that while he tried to wrestle with one, the other came to assist his colleague and shot him at the back.

According to him, he let go the one he was wrestling with and began to run with the herdsmen chasing after him.

” I tried to stop vehicles but none stopped until I got to a school only to find the gate locked I then crawled into a gutter and hid under a bridge “.

Njoku who was still bleeding from the gunshot wounds is receiving medical attention at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where doctors are working to remove the pellets.

The Chief of Monaya, Igri Ishor said the incident is the first time herdsmen are attacking anybody in the area and promised to take up the matter with the leadership of Fulanis in the area

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman said she is yet to be briefed on the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: