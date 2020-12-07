Herbert Wigwe recognised as the ‘CEO of the Year

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe, has been recognised by Brandcom Awards as the ‘CEO of the Year (Financial Services)’.

The award was in recognition of his exceptional leadership and ingenuity in advancing Nigeria’s financial sector. The announcement was made at the Brandcom annual awards ceremony held recently.

Access Bank was also awarded the ‘Best Brand in Sustainability’ and ‘SME Friendly Bank of the Year’ at the Awards.

Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank PLC, commented on the award saying, “I appreciate this award, which recognises not just my effort but our collective contribution as a Bank towards the growth of inclusive and more sustainable banking in Africa. Leading this talented team at Access Bank towards becoming Africa’s gateway to the world has been a pleasure. We have received several awards in recognition of our contribution towards building and developing the financial services industry as well as the economy.”

“While I am gladdened by our achievements over the years, there is more to be done, and we will remain committed to achieving our vision to become the World’s most respected African bank,” he concluded.

Access Bank, remains one of Africa’s leading banks in technology, SME funding, sustainable banking, agriculture, women entrepreneurship and empowerment programs, among others. The Bank has rapidly expanded its customer base over the years; making it Africa’s largest retail bank by customer base.

Under Wigwe’s stewardship, Access Bank, through its employees has delivered several benefits to communities, impacting more than 15,000 students, 1,000 vulnerable children and 4,000 hospitalised individuals. Access Bank has also collaborated with stakeholders and built models under its waste to wealth initiative.The Bank has also partnered with SMEFunds to provide local entrepreneurs with alternative cooking technology powered by biofuels as well as promote sustainable enterprise development.

