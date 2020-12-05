Vanguard Logo

Health minister tests positive after getting COVID-19 vaccine trial dose

COVID-19 vaccine trial

Health Minister of the northern Indian state of Haryana Anil Vij, who was given a trial dose of a Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in November, tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Vij, who is the holding charge of several ministries including health, said on Twitter that he had contracted the virus.

He urged people, who came in contact with him in recent days to undergo a test.

“I have been tested COVID-19 positive.

“I am admitted in civil hospital Ambala cantonment.

“All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for COVID-19,” Vij wrote.

In November, 67-year-old Vij was administered a trial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as part of the third phase trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

He had earlier announced that he would be the first volunteer in his state for the vaccine.

Haryana state has so far reported 240,841 cases of COVID-19 and 2,539 related deaths.

On Saturday morning, the federal health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 9,608,211 and the death toll has risen to 139,700.

India is in the grip of the ongoing COVID-19 and globally it is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic. (Xinhua/NAN)

