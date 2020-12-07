Harvests of arrests in Lagos as Police arrest notorious armed robber, arsonists

Kindly Share This Story:

Burst staged kidnappings

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command Monday, said it has arrested a suspected notorious armed robber and some arsonists who have been terrorizing the state.

According to the Command, the suspected notorious armed robber, 23 years old Fatai Ismail male, popularly called “Small”, has been terrorising residents of Langbasa area of Ajah, Lagos State.

Spokesperson for the Command SP Muyiwa Adejobi said Fatai was arrested by the Police, with the help of some community members, when he went to attack a supermarket at Folarin Bus Stop, Ajah area on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

According to him, the suspect, who confirmed to be a cultist, was arrested in 2017 for a similar offence and charged to court.

He said Fatai was arrested with one locally made pistol, with some cartridges, which he claimed was procured from a man (name withheld) who is presently at large.

In the same vein, the Command has arrested nine arsonists who set ablaze Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, during the recent violent EndSARS Protests in Lagos State.

The PRO gave the suspects’ details as; 30 years old Abdulganiyu Habeeb, male, 27 years old Adetunji Senyi, male, 28 years old Ahmed Animashahun, male, 28 years old Alowonle Lawal, male, 19 years old Taiwo Nuah, male, and four others.

In addition, the operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigations Department CID, of the Command have arrested the duo of 22 years old Precious Chukwu, female, and 18 years old Ujunwa Offiah, female for conspiring with one 26 years old Ifesinachi Blessed, male of Coker area of Lagos State, to stage a kidnapping case.

The duo are girlfriends to the mastermind, Ifesinachi, who was a UBER driver but presently at large.

The fleeing suspect, Ifesinachi, has kept Ujunwa at a place and placed calls across to her family that she had been kidnapped.

He pretended as a kidnapper and demanded a ransome of N30m.

They eventually negotiated, with the help of his other girlfriend, Precious Chukwu, and agreed to pay him N700,000 before he “released” Ujunwa.

The Police swung into action and later discovered that it was a staged kidnapping, and they were immediately arrested.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police has ordered that the fleeing suspect be arrested.

Similarly, the Command has continued its fight against cultism in the state as its operatives arrested two suspected cultists at Igbologun Division, Area L command, on 6th December 2020.

The suspects are Sheriff Haruna, male, 22, of Snake Island of Lagos State, a member of Eiye Confraternity, and Dare Gabriel, male, 26, of the same address, who was a member of Aiye Confraternity.

The duo was engaged in a supremacy fight before they were arrested by the Police.

Sheriff was arrested with a locally-made pistol.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who personally interrogated and paraded the suspects at the Command Headquarters on Monday, has ordered thorough investigations into the cases; and that the fleeing members of the gangs be arrested for further Police actions.

Vanguard news Nigeria

