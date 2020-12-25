Group felicitates with Enyinnaya Orji on his birthday, says he’s the best speaker of all times

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth organization in the South East geopolitical zone celebrates our quintessential Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji as he adds another year today. As a great lover of the people, we are proud to rejoice with you on your birthday.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, President General and Comrade Kanice Igwe, Secretary General, the group said: “That you share the same birthday with our Lord Jesus Christ means that God himself sent you, specially to Abia State His own state that he loves, to put smiles on the faces of his people – the chosen ones.

“Ndi-Abia have been greatly blessed by your legislative contributions toward the betterment of the state. You have proved that excellence is about serving the people who elected you.

“You are a great leader who have impacted positively on the lives of the people. Your virtues of hard work, selflessness and service have endeared you to the people.

“The streams of honour flowing your way is a clear testament of your matchless legislative prowess which you brought to bear in the management of the house with its members elected from different political parties. The house is indeed united supporting our dynamic governor for the betterment of the state.

“Since your election as the Speaker of the house, the people are very happy. They have shown this by decorating you with several awards. (1)Mben Political Forum, MPA decorated you with an “Award of Excellence”. (2) Voted Best Speaker of the year back to back. (3) Award of Excellence/Pillar of Democracy by the Coalition of civil society groups in Nigeria on leadership and good governance. (4) Vision Africa Radio Personality Award 2019. (5) Pillar of Hope Award by the Catholic Church and many more awards which we cannot put down in one piece.

“Abia State has gained a lot from your wealth of legislative experience and selfless service to the state and humanity. As a Speaker, your humility, dedication to the progress of Abia and commitment to making the state succeed through pro-people oriented bills are unquestionable.

“Mr. Speaker, you are a true patriot who want the best for the state and has redefined selfless service . The 7th Abia State House of Assembly should continue to support the Speaker for the better days ahead.

“While praying for continuous good health, God’s protection and guidance, we wish the Speaker many more fruitful years.

