HappeningNow: CAN nominates new chairman

By Olayinka Latona

Bishop Stephen Adegbite has emerged as the new Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Lagos chapter.

He takes over from Apostle Alexander Bamgbola whose tenure has come to an end.

The election which took place at the Hoares Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Yaba, Lagos had delegates from all the five blocs which include Christian Council of Nigeria, Catholic Society of Nigeria, Organisation of African Indigenous Churches, ECWA/TEKAN and PFN/CPFN.

Adegbite, who came through from the Christian Council of Nigeria bloc will serve for a term of 5 years under the new resolution of CAN.

Until his election, he was the Treasurer of CAN in Lagos State and currently serves as the Director for National Issues and Social Welfare, CAN Headquarters in Abuja.

