Gunmen kill Katsina lawmaker’s uncle, vigilante, abduct eight others

By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have on Monday killed an uncle to a Katsina lawmaker, identified as Rufa’i, another vigilante, and abducted eight others including the newly wedded couple.

Information gathered revealed that the incident happened in four different attacks carried out by the bandits on Safana and Sabuwa local government areas of Katsina State.

Sources said the Gunmen in Runka, Safana LGA killed the lawmaker’s uncle and kidnapped the newly wedded couple while in Sabuwa LGA, attacked Mai Yadi village killing the vigilante, and in Rimi village, abducted the six women.

A source in Safana who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said, “yes, they killed the lawmaker’s uncle, one Rufa’i. The incident happened on Monday morning on his way to the market from Runka to Gora.

“They shot at others too but I can’t confirm whether they later died or not.

“Last Saturday, in Runka, the bandits also abducted a newly wedded couple,” the source said.

Another source in Sabuwa LGA area said bandits numbering over 100 who rode on motorcycles invaded two villages in Machika ward, Sabuwar Local government area of Katsina State, killing the vigilante and kidnapping six women.

The source said the bandits shooting sporadically launched the attack on the two villages, Mai Yadi and Rimi in two different attacks or operations carried out between 9:30 pm and 2:30 am early Monday morning.

According to the source, “Last night (Sunday night) bandits invaded Rimi village in Machika ward and kidnapped six women.

“Prior to that, they invaded a village called Mai Yadi where they killed a man suspected to be a vigilante because he goes about at night with a Gora.

“We didn’t sleep until around 3 am. Our ears were filled with sounds of gunshots from the bandits. The village where they kidnapped the six women was a neighbouring village.

“They began the operation around 9:30 pm. Around 1 am they continued till around 2:30 am.

“We called to inform the soldiers and they told us they have been informed.

“We even thought they were going to attack our village but because of security presences they did not,” the source said.

The effort to get the spokesperson of Katsina State Police Command SP Gambo Isah to confirm the incident failed as he didn’t respond to a call put across to his mobile phone.

