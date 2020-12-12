Gunmen kidnap boarding students in Buhari’s home state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Scores of boarding students were Friday night kidnapped by unknown gunmen who attacked the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara (all boys school) in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was gathered that the security guard attached to the school was shot in the attack and rushed to the hospital (undisclosed) where he is receiving medical attention.

A reliable source in the area, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said currently head count was ongoing and out of over 800 students in the school, less than 200 were found while scores were kidnapped and others fled into the bush for safety.

The source said the gunmen had initially invaded Kankara main town, shooting sporadically but were repelled by the security operatives, Operation Sahel Sanity and Operation Hadarin Daji and on their way out attacked the school located on the outskirts.

According to the source, “the bandits stormed Kankara town around 10:06pm shooting sporadically. They came to the town and even close to the residence of the District Head.

“DPO alerted Operation Sharan Daji and Operation Sahel Sanity who repelled the attack. On their way out, they attacked the Government Science Secondary School which is located on the outskirts on the way to Yan Tsabau, shot the security guard and break the gate and entered the school.

“Currently, we are conducting head count and out of over 800 students in the school, so far less than 200 were found while scores were kidnapped and others fled into the bush for safety,” the source said.

As at the time of filing in this report, efforts by our Correspondent to get the Katsina Police Command react to the development proved abortive as call and sms to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah was not responded to.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: