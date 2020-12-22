Breaking News
Translate

Gunmen abduct daughter of ex-Jigawa Speaker, 2 others; kill policeman

On 8:20 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

A gang of gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, stormed Bosuwa village in Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State and abducted the daughter of a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, and one other person.

By Aliyu Dangida— DUTSE

A gang of gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, stormed Bosuwa village in Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State and abducted the daughter of a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, and two other persons.

The bandits were said to have operated in Jahun Local Government, where they abducted a business mogul before proceeding to Bosuwa village.

READ ALSO: How Police, Army saved 80 Katsina Islamiya students from kidnappers

They headed to the former Speaker, Isah Zakari’s house, where they abducted his 25-year-old daughter Zainab Isah Zakari and one Sule Isah, aged 70.

It was reported that efforts to rescue the victims by the policemen on duty were rebuffed, and one of them was killed by the bandits.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, has confirmed the incident, saying bandits had kidnapped the daughter of the former Speaker and one other in Bosuwa village and one other person, while a police officer on duty was gunned down.

Jinjiri stated that the command was investigating the matter as it has deployed its men to fish out the culprits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!