Gunmen abduct daughter of ex-Jigawa Speaker, 2 others; kill policeman

A gang of gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, stormed Bosuwa village in Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State and abducted the daughter of a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, and two other persons.

The bandits were said to have operated in Jahun Local Government, where they abducted a business mogul before proceeding to Bosuwa village.

They headed to the former Speaker, Isah Zakari’s house, where they abducted his 25-year-old daughter Zainab Isah Zakari and one Sule Isah, aged 70.

It was reported that efforts to rescue the victims by the policemen on duty were rebuffed, and one of them was killed by the bandits.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, has confirmed the incident, saying bandits had kidnapped the daughter of the former Speaker and one other in Bosuwa village and one other person, while a police officer on duty was gunned down.

Jinjiri stated that the command was investigating the matter as it has deployed its men to fish out the culprits.

