Breaking News
Translate

Guinness rewards business and trade partners in Nigeria

On 12:17 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Image may contain: 4 people, people standing
From Left: Adeleye Adeniran, National International Premium Spirits Manager, Guinness Nigeria; Obi Ndu, Winning distributor; Ifeoma Azubuike; Winning distributor and Ikechukwu Agu, Head Customer Marketing International Premium Spirits, Reserve and Modern Trade, Guinness Nigeria; at the presentation of awards to winners of the Guinness’ Elite Promo held recently in Port Harcourt.

To honor some of its key distributors, retailers and wholesalers across the country, Guinness Nigeria recently awarded prizes to winners of its elite promo exercise which kicked off in November 2019 and was concluded in March 2020.

The brand deemed it fit to reward its International Premium Spirits Distributors who have demonstrated commitment, hard work, dedication to partnership and business excellence thereby contributing to the growth and profitability of Guinness Nigeria.

Speaking at the presentation of awards, Commercial Director, Guinness Nigeria, Adebayo Alli, said that Guinness Nigeria is committed to recognizing and celebrating excellence which is why we reward individuals who strive to go above and beyond the call of duty. “Our distributors are like our support systems and we set up a reward scheme like the Elite promo to encourage them to continue to innovate and reinvent themselves.

The winning distributors, wholesalers and retailers were presented their rewards recently in Port-Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos. Some of the prizes won were a Hyundai Santa FE SUV, a fully detached duplex in a high brow location in Lagos, generator sets and shopping vouchers worth over N200,000”.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!