Group tackles Ebonyi govt over viral rice video

A governance and accountability group, Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has expressed shock, displeasure and downright condemnation over a viral video of bags of rice alleged to have been mistakenly sent to Human Rights Radio, Abuja by the Ebonyi State government.

In the said viral video which recently flooded Social media platforms, a yet-to-be-identified and distressed driver who reportedly conveyed the said rice where it was meant to be delivered to a serving Federal Director was seen lamenting that his payment for the delivery was stalled because he delivered the rice to the wrong address.

The boss of Human Rights Radio, Abuja is popularly known as Berekete family, Ahmed Musa is also seen in the video footages asking the young man never to lament or fidget as he would pay for the rice when and if the state government comes up to make claims.

Musa, who is known as “Ordinary President”, had while asking that the driver be given N50, 000 being payment for job done lambasted the Ebonyi State government for giving out 300 bags of branded 25kg rice to just one rich individual when poor civil servants in the state are living in abject poverty and want.

But reacting to the development through a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by its President Amb. Pascal Oluchukwu, said his group is troubled by what he described as “uncommon but shameful Father Christmas behaviour.”

The group said the action has betrayed every logic of compassion.

“We condemn this wastage of Ebonyi’s scarce resources by a man who claims to be a father but has preferred to focus his attention on mere frivolities while using multiple decorative flyovers to deceive some gullible Nigerians.”

The group, however, called on the Ebonyi State government to speak up and tender an unreserved apology to Ebonyi people within 48 hours, adding that silence was not golden.

“Finally, we demand a more humane approach to governance issues by the Umahi-led administration that has already caused our dear people so much penury. Enough, we believe, should really be enough.”

Speaking on the development, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, described the video as a blackmail and a distraction of the real value of giving.

“I’m in charge of giving and I cannot recall gifting bags of rice to Bereke Family.

“The governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi is a man with a large heart. He is a giver and very selfless leader. It beats me as to why anyone would venture in blackmail with much pettiness.

“Sharing the rice is not the problem, but having someone dwell on the minor is unfortunate.”

