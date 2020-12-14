Group launches De Konecta Africa to bridge youth unemployment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

An indigenous company, INO Global Communications is set birth a television reality show, De Konecta to complement federal government effort at job creation particularly for the nation’s youth population.

The reality show expected to hit media platforms in the first quarter of 2021, will take 70 youths aged between 18 and 40 off the streets.

A statement issued Sunday by Osita Nweke, consultant, media and marketing, De Konecta Africa noted that with the huge youth population of the country, providing job opportunities for the unemployed will go a long way in addressing such challenges as restiveness, poverty, restiveness, violence, drug abuse, and other vices.”

According to the statement, the show “is to contribute our own quota to redress these myriads of problems and build on the upliftment of youths by charting their course towards entrepreneurship, self-reliance and good living.”

Continuing, Nweke added that “The ‘De Konecta Africa’ Program is designed to take African youths off the streets and connect them to achieve their dreams through role model influence, mentorship as well as economic empowerment.

“De Konecta Africa reality television show will be aired live daily on DSTV and GOTV platforms from March 29, 2021 for 8 weeks; after which 70 youths aged between 18 to 40, selected through a virtual interview, will commence their participation.

According to the format of the reality Tv show, every week, a batch of 10 Konectamates out of the 70 will be ranched and engaged in a multi-task exercises that are related to their chosen role models and based on each performance, the voting public will make the selection of a winner.

All 7 winners will be empowered with prize money of N10 Million each, while in the final week 8, the seven winners from week 1 to 7 with already N10 Million Prize Money each, will compete for the final cash prize of $30,000 as well as a brand new Sports Utility Vehicle.

The unveiling ceremony of De Konecta Africa will hold on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at Queens Park Events Centre Victoria Island, Lagos.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is expected to chair the event while Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the chief host.

