Group backs President Buhari on service chiefs, security agencies in tackling insecurity

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s show of confidence on the service chiefs and security agencies to address the security challenges in the country.

According to the group, the president’s trust has vindicated the efforts of the service chiefs which it said has yielded positive gains in the war against terrorism, banditry and other acts of criminalities.

The NDF made these known at a press conference by its Secretary-General, Dr Abdulkadir Bolaji on Friday.

While admitting the barrage of challenges confronting the nation, Bolaji reckoned that significant progress has been made in the last six years thanks to President Buhari’s appointments.

From controlling 17 local government areas, the NDF said the military has confined Boko Haram terrorists to the fringes of Lake Chad.

With the successes recorded in the North-East, South-East, and other parts of the country, the group noted that with time, the country’s security threats would be a thing of the past.

Commending President Buhari for providing political will to end the insecurity, the group also hailed the service chiefs for its exemplary leadership, marshalling of effective strategies.

It, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to rally support for the government and troops.

