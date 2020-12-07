Group alleges fresh plots to undermine Nigeria’s democracy

Kindly Share This Story:

The March4Nigeria Movement has raised an alarm over a deliberate plot by the National Assembly and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to truncate the country’s democracy by forcing a regime change.

The group called the attention of security agents, well-meaning Nigerians and the world at large to a plan to undermine Nigeria’s democracy

by “elements in Nigeria and their external collaborators”.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, National Coordinator, Richard Augustine- Adie, said the new tactics is to demand President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation or face impeachment.

The March4Nigeria Movement further warned of a plot to cause ethno-sectarian strife in the coming days targeted at the Armed Forces having failed to use the National Assembly to sack the government.

The group, however, the challenged the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, and Police to be at alert to their responsibilities and not to allow anyone or group of persons to jeopardize our democracy.

The group also urged Nigerians not to lend themselves out as tools for those seeking to foment trouble, noting that the #EndSARS protests have since devolved into #March4Nigeria.



