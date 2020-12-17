Gridlock: Lagos to install over 2,000 CCTV cameras to boost traffic mgt in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced plans to install over 2,000 Close Circuit Television, CCTV, cameras across the state next year to monitor traffic congestion as well as complement efforts of traffic managers in combating the menace of traffic offenders on the road.

This came as the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, commended the management and staff of Lagos Traffic Radio, LTR, for their relentless effort in providing traffic information and also efforts in reducing gridlock through live reports, which enables residents to navigate smoothly across the metropolis on a daily basis.

Speaking as the Lead Speaker at the Fifth Lagos Traffic Radio Lecture Series Webinar on Thursday, with the Theme: ‘Traffic Law Enforcement; The New Normal’, Hamzat, said the station has lived up to its mandate and called on residents to always tune in to the station to plan their journey daily, which would further ease travel time.

He said the station complemented traffic in the metropolis with informed updates in line with the THEMES Agenda of the present administration in guaranteeing seamless Inter-Modal Transport System, through effective Transport and Traffic Management.

Hamzat described this year’s Theme as apt, especially in the face of the daunting challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic which is ravaging the world, saying the present administration has diversified Transportation using different modes, including water transportation, just as it intensifies work on the ongoing Red Line Rail Project.

The deputy governor, who assured of a more robust enforcement of all existing traffic rules and regulations, also commended LTR for partnering with government and all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, towards ensuring a Lagos that works for all.

According to him, with Lagos being a densely populated city, citizens have a major role to play as the government is working around the clock in providing different programmes through the media as well as strengthening officials monitoring traffic to solve gridlock on the road using technology.

Also, speaking, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who was one of the Guest Speakers at the Virtual event, advised the Station to intensify its efforts in bringing out more innovative programmes, just as he stated that the state government has announced plans to install 2,000 CCTV cameras across the state in 2021 to monitor traffic congestion, complement the efforts of traffic managers, and combat the menace of traffic offenders on Lagos Roads.

Speaking on the topic; “Lagos Traffic Law Enforcement: The Technical Dynamics of New Normal,” Oladeinde added that in the coming weeks about 1,000 hand held cameras will be distributed to personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, to enable them document their operations and ensure proper sanctions to offenders of the state traffic laws.

Oladehinde explained that “this is to demonstrate the government’s commitment to leverage on technology and up-to-date realities of the post pandemic era in improving and solving the challenges of transportation and other related matters.”

He added that the government is also working to reduce human contact at the point of vehicle documentations, registration and licensing, saying that 57 more Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Computerised Service, LAVICS, Centres will be established across the state to enable motorists’ key into the zero tolerance for rickety vehicles on our roads.

Earlier, the host of the event, Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, noted that with 22 million trips made daily on Lagos roads, a well developed transportation system is critical to its success as a social economic model for the African Continent.

Omotosho stressed that the fifth Lecture Series was geared towards proffering solutions to the problems associated with the transportation industry which include lack of expertise, lack of political will, lack of revenue and lack of human resources.

In his address, General Manager, Lagos Traffic Radio, Mr Tayo Akanle, who gave thanks to the Almighty God for making the lecture a reality, described Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, as a man of many visions and passion, full of dedication for Lagos and all its citizens.

He said the Governor has continued to show great leadership skills in the face of COVID-19, a global pandemic that has ravaged the world.

Akanle pledged the station’s commitment to continue to provide timely, accurate, reliable and objective traffic report to the general public.

Vanguard News Nigeria

