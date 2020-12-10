Gridlock: FCTA restates ban on illegal parking, roadside trading

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has restated its ban on roadside trading and illegal parking along the Dutse-Bwari road, vowing to arrest those who violate the ban.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Taskteam on City Sanitation and Traffic Management, Ikharo Attah, disclosed this Thursday in Abuja during an operation around the Dutse-Bwari road axis.

According to Attach, the Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello is committed to removing all traffic bottlenecks, for residents to have a permanent relief.

Attah noted that the road project would have been completed before now but for the #EndSARS protest and other challenges which slowed the pace of work.

Also speaking, the Director Satellite Towns Development Department STDD, Engr. Felix Nwankwo confirmed that the Dutse-Bwari road project had reached 90 percent completion and would soon be commissioned to enhance the free flow of traffic.

Nwankwo said, “the road is virtually completed as it is at almost 90%. The only thing remaining is the wearing curve and some portions with small cable works. So the traffic is going to be okay”.

