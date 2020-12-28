Greenwood House School ushers festive experience through an Immersive Virtual Christmas concert

Kindly Share This Story:

The year 2020 has taught us many things, but nothing greater than the importance of celebrating special moments with loved ones.

This was the case with Greenwood House School Ikoyi, who has celebrated its 25th anniversary with various events through the year and concluded with a virtual Christmas concert on the 15th of December 2020.

The prestigious nursery and primary school commenced its annual Christmas Concert via Zoom and a good number of parents and friends logged on to the online platform to join in the festivities. Presentations were carried out at the school hall, with staff, students and a score of parents online to ensure a seamless flow of event.

The theme of the concert was “Celebrating the Lessons, Sounds and Scenes of Christmas”, with various bible readings, dances and songs about the spirit and meaning of Christmas.

Bringing in joy and excitement to all participants, both virtually and in-room, the school’s chaplain and music director, Reverend Dr William Allotey-Pappoe commenced with an opening prayer.

In her welcome address, School Directress, Dr. Mrs. Ekua Abudu Akinsanya, welcomed the families, friends and students who had made time out of their busy schedules to attend the concert. Whether present in the school hall or in their homes watching from their computer screens, all were duly appreciated. She specially noted that even though the pandemic had changed the way in which things were done, it in no way changed the soul of Christmas.

Some of the event highlights were:

…An insightful nine lessons taken from the Bible

…The angelic rendition of the all popular Christmas song “Joy to The World” and “The 12 Days of Christmas”

…The pre-school rendition of “It’s the most wonderful time of the year”

…The primary 1, 2, and 3 presentations of “All I Want for Christmas”, “Little Drummer Boy” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” respectively.

The senior primary school students were not left out, with the primary 4 presentation of “Long Time Ago in Bethlehem”, demonstrating the birth of Jesus, and primary 5’s epic traditional dance to “Keresimesi”. Finally, the primary 6 students, dressed in red and green graced the stage, dancing to hit-single “Jerusalema”.

To round up the day, School Principal, Dr. Robert Cilliers gave the vote of thanks, highlighting the positives of the new normal. He specially thanked Dr. Abudu for her strength, courage and resilience in putting together such a lovely event.

Finally, the students bid their online audience good bye, wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

