GRAPHIC PHOTO: One dead, scores injured as hoodlums clash in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A superiority clash between hoodlums in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State has led to the death of one person in the town.

The clash between the Lion Base Youths Club of Olukola compound and Isale Agooji Youths club over superiority escalated into a full-blown crisis on Monday, December 28.

According to a source, Bolanle Abodunrin, the two groups were fighting over which one would control the area and would determine the boundary where each group would exert its influence.

“The crisis started around 8 pm Monday night at Ejigbo roundabout and escalated into the main community creating tension among residents. We heard that one Abeeb Abifarin was killed, while many people were injured in the clash with some innocent residents sustaining gunshot injuries,” she said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the hoodlums resumed the right early morning on Tuesday as they were hellbent on avenging the death of the victim. But Police presence in the community has doused tension while normalcy is gradually returning to the town.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that one Abeeb Abifarin was killed during the clash and his left hand severed.

“It is true there was a clash between hoodlums in Ejigbo town on Monday but Police received a report that one Abeeb Abifarin of Okedada’s compound was killed in the crisis at Orieru area of the town and his left hand severed.

“We have visited the scene and evacuated the corpse to Adeeyo morgue in the town for autopsy.

“Police has launched an investigation into the matter to bring perpetrators of the act to justice and ensure that peace reign in the community. As at now, normalcy has returned to the town,” she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: