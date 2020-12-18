Governor Ishaku signs 2021 appropriation bill into law

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku, has signed into law the 2021 appropriation bill which on Thursday passed third reading on the floor of the state house of assembly.

The 2021 approved budget signed by the governor is over two billion Naira higher than the estimate presented to the house by the governor.

Recall that Ishaku had on December 4, presented a budget estimate of N139,460,435,961 to the state house of assembly, which was jacked up to 141, 625,435,961 by the lawmakers.

The Taraba governor, who spoke after his assent on the 2021 appropriation bill said he was ready to commence implementation of the budget.

Ishaku also assured that the Taraba government would be strict in expenditure control to ensure efficiency in spending and accountability.

This he said would be achieved by enforcing strict compliance to all mechanisms available for effective monitoring of ministries, departments and agencies.

He further thanked members of the state assembly for the timely consideration of the 2021 budget.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Joseph Albasu Kunini, on his part said the prompt passage of the bill was to fulfill the promise made to the governor when he presented the budget estimate to the house earlier this month.

