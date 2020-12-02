GOVERNANCE: Apostle Bamilaw urges Buhari to seek spiritual help

Kindly Share This Story:

A Christian Cleric, Apostle Lawrence Bamilaw has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek spiritual help to address challenges facing the nation.

Bamilaw who is the convener of the African Marathon Praise 2020 made the call in Osogbo as he lamented that the insecurity and economic crisis in Nigeria has become worrisome.

He said clerics have been praying for the nation and would not relent. He noted that the President should incorporate the spiritual solution into efforts to tackle the problems confronting the nation.

According to him, “It is very obvious that the government need help. They have to call for spiritual help.”

He called on Africans to join the marathon praise which will take place at Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, on December 5th, 2020, between 6 am to 9 pm.

Bamilaw advised leaders of African nations to declare a thanksgiving day to appreciate God for saving the continent from the prediction that dead bodies would litter the streets when Coronavirus hit Africa.

He said the youths should always be in the vanguard of nation-building and national development.

He said the #ENDSARS Protest by Nigerian youths against Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS was a good idea to wake the covert up to do the needful and make life better for the citizens.

He expressed regret that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums who looted and vandalised public facilities and privates businesses.

Bamilaw said the African Marathon Praise 2020 would be used to seek God’s intervention to rescue Nigeria and other African countries from the current difficult situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: