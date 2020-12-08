Gov Udom Emmanuel swears in 31 LG Chairmen

Kindly Share This Story:

…Tasks them to focus on service over partisanship

…debunks speculation of seizing LG funds

Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn in newly elected Local Government Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen for the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom state with a task to focus on service to the people rather than engage in unproductive partisanship.

He gave the task during the swearing-in formalities at the Banquet Hall, Government House Complex, Uyo Monday.

While congratulating the new council bosses the governor urged them to see their assumption of office as a call to service at a very critical time, harping on the need to work diligently and remain the focus, avoiding distractions and divisive sentiments.

He stated that it is more profitable to deemphasize party differences and concentrate on providing good governance to improve the living conditions of the people, stressing that the party was just a platform to access the opportunity to serve as such they must work hard in line with his administration’s policy thrust encapsulated in the completion agenda.

Also read:

“We have only one state, one government and one people, the Akwa Ibomites, so you are elected to serve and for all of us to steer the ship to see how we can arrive at our completion agenda. Every elected person is a servant of the Highest God. You must realize that and act that way, so I charge you to work towards the completion agenda.

“As a leader, you’ll be misquoted, you’ll be misconstrued and misunderstood but you must stay focused and know where you are going to. Once you ensure that, you will achieve results”, he admonished.

Governor Emmanuel charged Vice-Chairmen to maintain the limits of their office and work harmoniously with their principals creating a synergy that will add value to the people and charged incoming Chairmen to treat their deputies with dignity and ensure timely constitution of their legislative councils.

The state Chief Executive Officer used the event to debunk unfounded and misleading, speculations that state government was seizing local government funds. He explained that the state government has been intervening severally to offset local government liabilities, especially in ensuring that salaries and pensions of primary school teachers and other employees are paid in time, as well as clearing of other liabilities.

He restated the commitment of his administration to remain accountable and transparent and appealed to youths to desist from writing baseless yet damning reports about the state on social media to please embittered politicians.

The governor commended the peaceful conduct of the election and thanked Akwa Ibom people for the peaceful conduct of the October 31 Local Government election, affirming that it was the most peaceful in the history of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: