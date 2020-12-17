Gov Lalong goes into isolation after testing positive to COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has tested positive to COVID-19 and gone into isolation.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Dr Makut Macham, confirmed the development in a statement in Jos on Thursday.

According to Macham, the development followed COVID-19 test conducted on the governor and members of his family, who however tested negative.

Macham said: “The results indicated that the governor’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.

“Consequently, the governor who is asymptomatic has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested.

“As a result, the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment.

ALSO READ: PDP upholds newly elected Kano Exco

“All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by his deputy,” Macham said.

He said that the governor urged citizens of the state to observe all COVID-19 protocols, adding that the pandemic is still prevalent.

Macham said that the governor advised citizens to apply all precautionary measures, especially during the festive period, by avoiding large gatherings and ensure the use of facemasks.

He said Lalong also encouraged residents to ensure regular washing of hands with soap under running water and maintain personal hygiene.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: