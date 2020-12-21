Breaking News
Translate

Gov Emmanuel orders investigation into alleged student abuse in A’Ibom school

On 9:05 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Alleged N1.4b fraud:  A'Court strikes out four charges against Gov Emmanuel, Paul Usoro, others
Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has ordered an investigation into the alleged maltreatment and abuse of a student in a Deeper Life School in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo entitled, “Akwa Ibom State Government Orders investigation into Deeper life School Abuse”.

Ememobong noted that the state government was concerned over the complaints by the parent of the alleged abused student which is currently trending on the social and traditional media.

ALSO READ: Policeman kills father of 3 in Rivers

He stressed that the state government was committed to the protection of all children within its jurisdiction.

“The complaints gleaned from social and traditional media, related to the maltreatment and abuse of their child, which occurred at the said school.

“Consequently, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel has directed the Commissioner for Education to immediately investigate these complaints and take necessary action.

“The State Government is committed to the protection of children wherever they may be within its jurisdiction”, Ememobong stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!