Good policies can attract agro investment — Binta Bello

Hajia Fatima Binta Bello, The Chairman, Board of Directors, FBB Rice mill, Kano, has said that with good policy that the country can meet its food needs.

Speaking recently on the motivation for investing in the multi-million naira rice mill, she that government’s policy on border closure and policy support for rice cultivation in the country prompted her to invest in the project

The former federal lawmaker from Gombe State explained that, “The motivation behind the investment is government has called on Nigerians to go back to farm; and with the closure of the border and the ban on imported goods from other countries we felt that whatever machinery those people are using outside Nigeria we should import them to Nigeria as well and give Nigerians the best quality of food that they deserve.

She added that the company provides livelihood to over a 100 employees and is working hard towards achieving the Nigeria’s dream of attaining food security for the nation.

“We don’t need to import food again, as you can see all our machinery are from India and if you look at the quality of our rice is equal to any rice in this world.

“We have the capacity of 160 tons per day and we have 140 staff as at now by that we have brought job opportunities for the youths and going further by expanding the factory we are going to grow more further and expand the mill to 300 tons per day because we have gotten all the support from federal government, rice mill support by CBN support to grow rice in-house and I think we are good to go.

Fatima Bello said the mill has entered into partnership with the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) for the supply of paddy rice to the factory.

She said FBB rice mill is committed to providing customers with fine refined rice locally manufactured by utilising the most technologically advanced milling and sorting equipment the industry has to offer.

