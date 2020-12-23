Breaking News
Gombe state governor Yahaya signs N120 billion 2021 budget

Governor Yahaya

 By IBRAHIM ISMAIL

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has signed into law, the N120 billion 2021 budget.
The governor on Wednesday signed  the total budget of One Hundred and Twenty Billion, Three Hundred and Forty Six Million, Five Hundred and Thirty Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty Six Naira,  (N120,346,536,626.00).

The sum reflected an increase of Six Hundred and Eighty Two Million, Six Hundred and Eighty Thousand  Naira (N682,680,000.00) over the initial sum of One Hundred and Nineteen Billion, Six Hundred and Sixty Three Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty Six Naira (N119,663,856,626.00) proposed by the executive.

