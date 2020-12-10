Gombe government flags off joint projects with LGAs, 60-40 percent

Kindly Share This Story:

The Gombe State Government awards multi-million naira contracts in a joint project deal with three local government areas aimed at addressing infrastructural deficit.

Speaking on behalf of the Gombe State Government at the signing of the contracts estimated at N2.8 billion naira on Thursday, the Chief of Staff Gombe Government House Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari said the contracts are awarded through the Gombe State Joint Project Development Agency.

The Chief of Staff states that this is also the first phase of joint projects between the State and Local Governments with a sharing formula of 60-40 percent, as State Government pays 60 while the LGAs pay 40 percent.

Abubakar Kari said the projects are constructions of roads and bridged in three local government areas of the state; Dukku, Funakaya and Nafada.

The projects awarded are for road construction in kwanan Rugaji, Kocheciya, Jagabari, Betila, Almakaci, Kuka-Bakwai with a spur to Gargaldu road in Funakaye LGA.

The contract is awarded to Hanan Construction Company at the cost of N2, 157, 65,181 with completion period of 15 months.

The second phase is the construction of three span bridge at Lambo, Dashi on Dukku-Wawa-Biri and Wuro Bapparu roads which covers three local government areas of Dukku, Funakaye and Nafada, which was awarded to EEC, International Limited at the sum of N757, 355, 565, 68 and the project is expected to be completed within four months.

On his part, the Director General Gombe State Joint Project Development Agency Engineer Idiris Mahdi said the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya led administration is determined to execute more infrastructural projects through the agency.

Commenting on behalf of the companies, Mr Dong Jiain, Project Manager EEC, International Limited assured that projects will be completed within the stipulated time.

