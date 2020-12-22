Gombe APC strategises ahead of December 19 council polls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Ismail

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has flagged off campaigns for the forthcoming local council elections scheduled for 19 December 2020.

The mega event which took place in Pantami Township Stadium was attended by APC stalwarts in the state.

11 candidates vying for the position of chairman and 114 councillorship candidates across the local government areas were presented the APC flag.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, urged Gombe people to vote for the APC in the council polls.

He assured his administration’s determination to continue to work for the development of the state.

