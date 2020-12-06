Glamour, glitz as dignitaries extol Ogunsan’s wife at 40

Kindly Share This Story:

In what can be described as an ambience of special thanksgiving, it was celebration galore as friends, family and dignitaries drawn from different walks of like gathered to shower encomium on the wife of ace entrepreneur and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan.

Politicians, business associates, elites and allies, yesterday, all thronged Intercontinental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, for the celebrant, Dr(Mrs) Ajoke Ogunsan.

With each taking their turns to comment on the attributes of the celebrant and her husband, dignitaries all admitted that the celebration was worth their time.

Among the milieu of dignitaries that graced the occasion was Professor Peter Okebukola. In his remarks, Okebukola who is Chairman Governing Council of the National Open University and Crawford University and former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), said: “I belong to the university community. Ajoke and Ayo have largely contributed to the growth of university education in Nigeria as they have continued to train academics, locally and internationally, through one of their companies, Executive Trainers. Many who belong to the university consistency will tell how they have benefited from them.”

Adorned in a decent apparel, the celebrant expressed her sincere gratitude to all present, while giving special accolades to her husband who she described as “father, friend and lord”.

In her vote of thanks, the celebrant, who is also a singer, sang, “You are God from beginning to the end”. Perhaps one of the high points of the event was seeing her feature her husband in a duet as they sang along and came in with another song — “I’m Pressing on the Upward Way.”

“I want to specially thank my husband for being there for me, all these years. I like to call him my father, my friend and my lord. God will bless you very much.

“My in-laws have been so great people too. I call them my fathers and mothers. To my family, the Alabis, thanks and God bless you too.

“My kids — Mercy, Joy and Oluwaseun — God will keep you and make you the best in all you do, even as wives and mothers,” Ajoke Ogunsan said.

Recalling how he met his wife, 24 years ago, Ogunsan said, “I remember begging her people to allow me marry her but they said they wanted her to have her first degree, Masters and even PhD first. I assured them that she can always bag all that in my house. This is a very amazing lady and I can’t just wait to have our kids grow and become independent so I can have more time with this woman. I really need more time with her.”

Representing the governor of Lagos State was the Chief of Staff to the Lagos State government, Mr Tayo Ayinde.

Commissioner for Environment LASG, Tunji Bello and Commissioner, Waterfronts, Architect Kabiru Abdullahi; Member, House of Representatives for Somolu Federal Constituency, Hon. Ademorin; Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Hon Abdulrasak Balogun, were also in attendance.

As a key stakeholder in the security apparatus of the state, Ogunsan (husband) was also honoured by the presence of officers and men drawn from the Nigerian Police Force.

They include Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zone 2), Ahmed Iliyasu; the Lagos Commissoner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations Lagos State, Muhammed Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration Lagos state – Mr Oqua Etim, Deputy Commissioner of Police State CID Panti. -Mrs Yetunde Longe, RRS Commander Lagos State, Tunji Disu; Chairman, Task Force Lagos State, CSP Saheed Egbeyemi.

Other dignitaries present include Founder, Greensprings Schools, Mrs Lai Koiki; Senior Pastor Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Former MD of Concord Newspapers, Pastor Segun Babatope and his wife; Senior Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Femi Obayewa.

Others were prince of the Onikoyi of Ikoyi, Prince Ibikunle Onikoyi; Chairman, Odoogun Castle Estate Ltd, Mr King Aping; former Managing Director, Guardian Newspapers, Mr Emeka Izeze and CEO, Premier Lotto, Mr Ajibola Adebutu.

