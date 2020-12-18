Glamour, glitz as Chiji14Xchange holds end-of-the-year dinner party

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a night of glamour, glitz and panache on Thursday December 10, 2020 at BL Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos. as Nigeria’s premium Crypto/fintech company, Chiji14Xchange rolled out the red carpet with kid’s glove treatment to celebrate the end-of-the-year with a sumptuous dinner.

The dinner according to the company, was a part of its commitments to foster community spirit among Nigerian stakeholders in the Crypto space as well as celebrate the unique diversity among its customers

During the annual celebration, customers, staffs, friends, families, micro Influencers and their brand ambassadors, the duo of William Uchemba and Mr. Macaroni and other dignitaries had a fun-filled night with potpourri of music, dance, food, and drinks in an ambiance of love, harmony and enchanting camaraderie.

The dinner kicked off with a red carpet which featured dignitaries ranging from their brand ambassadors to invited guests. The event also had in attendance music lovers, whose excitement lit up the venue.

The crescendo was when popular Nigerian artiste Chike, took to the stage, performing some of his hit tracks. This added verve to the charged excitement that underscore the night.

Also present at the event were Chief Executive Officer of Chiji14xchange, Odum Chijioke John; Chief Executive Officer, Leisure Time, Mr. Chinedu Paul and other Chief Executive Officers of other crypto/fin-tech companies.

Speaking at the event Chief Executive Officer Chiji14xchange, Odum Chijioke John, said, “What better time than the festive period to appreciate the year 2020 despite the challenges that came with it?”

He urged everyone to look forward to a better 2021.

“Merry Xmas and Happy New Year in advance” he said.

