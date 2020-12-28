Give Project reaches out to homeless with ‘Knapsack Project’

Kindly Share This Story:

Says homelessness is a life-long pandemic

The Give Hope to the Slum Child, organizers of ‘the Give Project’ has recognized homelessness as a life-long pandemic and looks to proffer solution as it launches ‘The knapsack Project’.

“Homelessness is one pandemic that has plagued earth long before other pandemics such as Ebola and the very recent COVID-19.

“Charity work has gained face over the years by stepping in to help the helpless, lessening the burden of the government.”

Every year, The Give Hope to the slum child programme help put a smile on the face of the needy by reaching out to as many as they can.

This year, as suppose to other years where clothing, food, shoes, Medical out-reach features, the programme launch “The knapsack Project”.

With the sole purpose to tackle the basic needs of shelter by providing necessities to that effect, “The Knapsack Project” is tagged the game-changer.

Also in according to the COVID-19 guidelines, this project dynamically reaches the needy without necessary crowd, spots the homeless, and reaches out to them individually.

Here is what one of the individuals who has experienced homelessness had to say

“I became homeless after a series of events. I’ve thought a lot about these events since then and it makes me realize how easily it can happen, a lot easier than people might imagine. I often tell people it was a perfect storm of bad luck” – Anonymous

Homelessness can happen to almost anyone, especially in a country where housing is not a right and the housing market has become an investor’s paradise.

This however is a global problem that affects people in both developed and developing countries, regardless of economic, social, and cultural backgrounds, and addressing it in the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

About 10 Knapsacks have been distributed to the vulnerable.

According to the organizers, “the Give Hope to the Slum Child is committed to providing, shelter, researching possible prevention processes, as well as a diversion for those experiencing homelessness.

“This is to realize our goal of not exiting anyone who experienced this on the street while preventing thousands more from becoming homeless during this crisis.”

“The goal of project #Knapsack is to mitigate the negative effect of their exposure to extreme conditions of the weather on their body, health, and general wellbeing by putting together a knapsack of essentials that can help them cope even under such conditions.

The great event is one that we trust would be a huge success across cities reaching over 1000 homeless Nigerians this year.

“The smile giving team strongly believe that when different groups of people pull together energy in a context of genuine collaboration, innovative solutions will arise to inspire life-changing change in society. Their mantra remains “The smile is why we do”.

