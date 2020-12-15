Give NDDC interim administrator a chance, group urges IYC, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Against the backdrop of series of protest against the appointment of an interim administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, a group styled Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative , LPCDI, has on called on the leadership of the Ijaw Youths Council , IYC, and other groups involved in the series of attacks to stop and give the new administrator a chance to prove his capacity over the affairs of the Commission.

The umbrella body of the Ijaw Youths under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council ,IYC,, the Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide ,AYFW, and many others have kicked against the appointment of the newly appointed Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

But the Leadership, Peace, and Cultural Development Initiative , LPCDI, through its President, Comrade Clifford Wilson, called on the agitating youths against the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that the new administrator, Mr. Okon Akwa has a listening hear and should be given a chance to steer the affairs of the commission and clear the messes on the ground before a substantive board can be appointed.

He challenged the youths against allowing anti-Niger Delta elements to sponsor criticism against the decision of President Buhari, saying, “Let us collectively work together as Niger Delta people, not as an Ijaw or Ibibo nation. The media attack won’t take us anywhere rather it would worsen our agitation and make a laughing stock.”

The group described Mr. Okon-Akwa as a proven character who has his work cut out for as his pedigree speaks for him while working with the former Managing Director, Dan Abia were he facilitated the training and empowerment of hundreds of youth to South-Africa which they are earning a living from today.

Wilson said: “Lets us collectively work together as a Niger Delta people, not as an Ijaw or Ibibo nation. More so, we have esteem regard for IYC and other groups in the region but a divided house can not stand,so must embrace one another in other to forge ahead in our quest for the development and growth of our the region.

“As a group, we are advising that people should come forward with better ideas to move the Commission forward with constructive criticisms and not destructive ones and by so doing we will achieve our aims and objectives as a region.”

The LPCDI, which was made up of Phase One Ex-militant leaders, again expressed their appreciation to President Mohammed Buhari over Mr. Okon-Akwa’s appointment and pledge total support for his administration.

They commended President Mohammed Buhari over this appointment and call for necessary resources to the Commission at charging his core duties while pledging total support.

