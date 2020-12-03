Giroud awaits Lampard verdict after four-goal performance

Kindly Share This Story:

Olivier Giroud refused to be drawn on his chances of keeping a place in Chelsea’s starting XI after he scored all four goals in a 4-0 Champions League rout of Sevilla.

Giroud scored with his left foot in the first half at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan before adding further goals with his right and his head as well as a penalty to help the Blues secure first place in Group E on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are in action against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday but Giroud – who is the second player from France to score four goals in a single Champions League match after Bafetimbi Gomis for Lyon in December 2011 – could yet lose his place to Chelsea’s regular forward Tammy Abraham.

“Let me enjoy the night and that great win and after that we will rest and we will see what the gaffer’s plan is,” France World Cup winner Giroud told BT Sport.

4 – Olivier Giroud is the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a game since Frank Lampard in March 2010 vs Aston Villa, while he’s the first to net four for Chelsea in a European Cup/Champions League game. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/p3k9sdCz9k

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020

“When you win 4-0 in a Champions League away game it’s always a great feeling and a good performance from the team. We took the game from the front foot and we were efficient up front, especially for me because I scored four goals.

“I will try to carry on like that to finish the good job of the team. It’s always nice to be in the club history and we play football to mark our history so I’m pleased to help the team to win and to score the four goals.”

Giroud, who scored three goals for Arsenal against Olympiacos in December 2015, is the second player to score a Champions League hat-trick for multiple English sides after Michael Owen (Liverpool and Manchester United).

He is the third player to score a perfect hat-trick (left-foot, right-foot and header) for an English team in the Champions League after Alvaro Negredo and Harry Kane.

Commenting on that feat, Giroud said: “I didn’t know until two years ago that you called it a perfect hat-trick, when I scored against Kiev in the Europa League I said ‘what do you mean?’

“It was good, I had good assists though.”

4 – Chelsea have won four consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, when they went on to win the competition. Firing. pic.twitter.com/Io1zuCrIdH

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020

The 34-year-old, who is the second player to score four goals for an English outfit in a Champions League match after Ruud van Nistelrooy in Manchester United’s 4-1 home win over Sparta Prague in November 2004, said Chelsea’s players are looking forward to welcoming supporters back to Stamford Bridge for the first time since March on Saturday.

“It’s been a long time,” said Giroud. “We miss our fans, football is not the same sport, the passion is not the same without the fans, so obviously we are looking forward to Saturday and we hope for a nice welcome.”

