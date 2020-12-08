Girl, 18, fakes own kidnap to demand N30m ransom in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

An 18-year-old girl has been arrested in Lagos state for allegedly faking her own kidnap to demand ransom from her family, police said Tuesday.

Ujunwa Offiah is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend to stage her abduction, asking her family to pay N30 million.

She was arrested along with another alleged accomplice, Precious Chukwu, 22, as the ransom money was being dropped, police said.

“This is a case of conspiracy and staged kidnapping,” Lagos state commissioner of police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said in a statement.

AFP reported that Offiah’s boyfriend, an Uber driver and “the man at the centre of this case”, is still on the run.

“We are going after him because he conspired with one of these two ladies, Offiah, who faked her kidnap.”

Odumosu said that after negotiation, the ransom was reduced to N700,000.

Vanguard News Nigeria

