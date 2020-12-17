Breaking News
Get up to 1.5m naira in GEELY pre-sale offer

Mikano International Limited, Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, is once again, presenting to Nigeria the BOLD, GRACEFUL & HIGHTECH Geely Emgrand X7 Sport!

Make a refundable commitment of #200,000 only, for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND X7; Get #400,000 discount at your purchase point

HURRY NOW! THE FIRST 100 CARS SALES COMES WITH ADDITIONAL:

  • 3 YEAR FREE SERVICE CONTRACT WORTH #350,000
  • 3 YEAR FREE COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE WORTH #750,000

Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine driving experience  for Nigerian customers.

For more information Visit https://www.geely.ng/presalesx7
Call – 08082935810 Email- info@geely.ng
Terms and Conditions apply

 

